Online shoppers urged to report parcel delivery problems

Local online shoppers are set to benefit from a new website to report delivery problems with online orders.

The Consumer Council has said the website, www.deliverylaw.uk, will also educate consumers about their rights and help them make a complaint to retailers.

Kellin McCloskey, Head of Postal Services at The Consumer Council said: “Shopping online is increasingly popular, with half of us making a purchase once a month. Often people shop online to save time or money, but with restrictions and additional charges to deliver to Northern Ireland, sometimes it costs more time and money!”

The Consumer Council is encouraging local online shoppers to use the new website to report instances of being offered ‘Free UK delivery’, when there is actually a surcharge for delivery to Northern Ireland. “We will share these experiences with UK Government and retailers to encourage change and better practice,” said Kellin.

The creation of the new website is the latest in a series of actions to help empower consumers and reduce instances of online delivery surcharging. It has been developed as a result of a partnership between The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland, The Competition Markets Authority, Trading Standards Northern Ireland, Citizens Advice Scotland and the Highlands Trading Standards Service.

The Consumer Council has a free Guide to Shopping Safely Online available to download at www.consumercouncil.org.uk or by contacting 0800 121 6022.