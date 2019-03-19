Old Church being restored

After twelve years of legal negotiations, funding applications, development plans, and even an

appearance on national TV, work is finally underway to restore and convert an old church

building in the village of Cushendun.

Cushendun Old Church Centre will be an arts, heritage and community space serving people

across the Glens of Antrim.

The building will also be open year-round as an information and mini-heritage centre, in which visitors can learn about the area.

The restoration has been made possible thanks to funding and support from the National

Lottery Heritage Fund (NI), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Department for

Communities Historic Environment Division (Historic Environment Fund), Ulster Garden Villages

Ltd, the Pilgrim Trust and the All Churches Trust.

Built in 1842 as a Church of Ireland place of worship, Cushendun Old Church was deconsecrated

in 2003 after congregation numbers dwindled. Since then, local residents – led by dedicated volunteers in Cushendun Building Preservation Trust (CBPT) – have tirelessly campaigned for the building to become a community hub with a focus on the arts.

For more information Old Church Centre, visit https://theoldchurchcentre.com/