A Council delegation met with representatives of The Honourable The Irish Society on October 12, signalling the latest chapter in the iconic building’s history.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Coleraine Town Hall is the focal point of the town centre, and its beautiful façade makes it one of the area’s most recognisable buildings. 0The current Town Hall was completed in 1859, and it has been at the centre of civic life in the town since then.

“On behalf of Council I would like to express my thanks to The Honourable The Irish Society for facilitating the transfer and for its continued co-operation with Council as we work together for the benefit of the Borough and the wider community.”

Pictured at the official handover of Coleraine Town Hall are Jeremy Simons, Alderman Norman Hillis, Henry Pollard, Wendy Hyde, Alderman George Duddy, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Edward Lord, Vivienne Littlechild, Edward Montgomery and Alderman Yvonne Boyle

Edward Montgomery, Secretary of The Honourable The Irish Society commented: “It was a pleasure to be able to invite a sizeable deputation from the City of London to visit Coleraine for the first time in many months in order to further develop the Irish Society’s charitable work in the local community.