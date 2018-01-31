DJ’s big Lego challenge for emergency services and autism support

A Portstewart man with a passion for Lego despite having no hands is to undertake a fundraiser in March in support of autism services on the north coast.

Desmond James (DJ) Calvert, also known as ‘ Mr Lego Man’, is to test his blockbusting skills with the small plastic bricks against challengers in the initiative which will showcase the emergency services too.

One of the most detailed pieces Desmond James Calvert has completed.

It is being done under the auspices of littlebuildersclubni in Coleraine, which is a Lego club for 11 years of age and upwards, of which DJ is a member.

He explained: “I have a disability, I’ve no arms just to the elbow and no legs from below the knees but I don’t let life stop me. I can drive, I live on my own, I am very independent person as I can be but my mum and Vicky Cunningham are my carers to help me with things I can’t do.

“I love films and music, my family and friends, but my biggest passion is Lego. I build Lego with no hands, which is a challenge in itself but I find it very rewarding.

“I’ve had my disability from birth, you learn to adapt to the world. My technique for building Lego is to have a lot of patience and determination.”

DJ, who is 44, got his first Lego around 9 - 10 years of age from his parents and he has been tackling more and more detailed sets ever since - so watch out challengers.

He added: “My biggest build so for was a bucket-wheeled excavator which had nearly 4,000 pieces in it and it took me about six weeks to complete.

“In March we are doing Emergency Services Challenge, where the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, RNLI Lifeboats, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Community Rescue Services and NI Coastguard build Lego sets against me.

“The Emergency Services Challenge is to raise money for autism families on north coast and showcase what the emergency services do.”

The event, which pits Mr Lego Man against volunteers and the clock to build a Lego box set, is being held on Friday, March 23, from 6pm until 8pm, at thelittlebuildersclubni, Play Brick House Coleraine Centre.