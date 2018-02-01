NW200’s Mervyn Whyte to receive freedom of the borough

North West 200 event director Mervyn Whyte MBE will be made a Freeman of the Borough of the Causeway Coast and Glens at a ceremony in Coleraine tomorrow (Friday).

He will receive the prestigious accolade in recognition of his dedication to the famous bike races and motorsport in Northern Ireland.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour our council can bestow and Mervyn is a very fitting recipient. He has dedicated his life to road racing and the North West 200 in particular, which is a hugely important event for our area.

“It has grown in to a week-long festival which attracts huge visitor numbers and showcases the region to a global audience. Council is delighted to have this opportunity to express our civic pride in this way.”

Mervyn has been involved with the famous road race for 45 years. Under his guidance and direction, it has become Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting attraction with visitor numbers in excess of 180,000.