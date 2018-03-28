Nutt Travel wins national award

A Coleraine travel agency has been awarded a national award.

Nutt Travel is a long established business, specialising in ferry crossings and Haven holiday packages, based in 15 Sperrin Business Park, Ballycastle Road. Coleraine.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have received Haven Travel Agent of the month for February. This is great recognition for us as this is a new aspect of our business.

“ Haven have over 36 parks dotted around Britain’s coast. During your stay in one of their parks the whole family has access to swimming pools, sports courts, kids’ clubs, and daytime and evening entertainment – which is all included in the price. Great value for money!

“Here at Nutt Travel we can book both your accommodation and ferry crossings offering very competitive prices. We have some fantastic offers, so why not get in contact and book your family getaway.

“We are open Monday – Friday from 9am – 9pm (office closes at 5.30pm, phone lines are open until 9pm) and Saturday 9am – 5pm (office closes at 1pm, phone lines open until 5pm). So way not give us a visit or call us on 02870351199.”