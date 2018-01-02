NRC students visit Damhead PS

Children at Damhead Primary School enjoyed a Christmas treat when students from Northern Regional College visited their school to organise a series of festive-themed activities.

The students are studying Travel and Tourism at the Coleraine campus and, as their lecturer Karen McLeod explained, many of them are interested in pursuing careers as holiday representatives and particularly children’s reps in a variety of holiday destinations overseas.

The Primary 2 teaching session led by Kate Linden , Scott McLean and Sophie McMullan played Christmas bingo, made Christmas cards and narrated Christmas stories.

“To make sure that our students are well equipped for this kind of work, we introduced ‘Working as a Children’s Holiday Representative’ as a specialist unit of study. This unit develops the students’ knowledge and understanding of the factors to be considered when working with children.

“I’m a strong believer in the old saying ‘memorable activities make for memorable learning’ and we’ve been fortunate to develop good working partnerships with local primary schools. This gives our students an opportunity to develop the skills needed for working with young children and shows that learning and teaching can be a fun and innovative experience.

“If the children enjoy what they are doing, they are much more to remember it so we wanted to create some good memories for the children by organising some memorable activities for them.”

The unit gives students a general understanding of the stages of development of children from birth to 16 years of age, as well as the ability to recognise the needs of different types of children in the holiday play settings and dealing with children’s differing needs.

Damhead Primary School Primary 1s were treated by Toni-Lee McDonald and Daniel Toms to a hand-printing lesson and session making lollipop Christmas trees.

The Travel and Tourism students developed four programmes of Christmas activities suitable for children aged from 4 to 8 years. Activities included hand-printing lesson and making lollipop Christmas trees; Christmas bingo, Christmas stories, musical statues and a art and craft sessions where there children created their own Christmas cards, stockings and decorations.