Northern Ireland holidaymaker dies in Majorca

A young Northern Ireland man has died while on holiday on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Aaron Henderson from the Coleraine area is understood to have passed away in hospital on Monday.

There have been reports that he died after suffering serious head injuries in the resort of Magaluf, although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

PUP Councillor Russell Watton said Mr Henderson was the son of Paul Henderson, who runs a well-known wholesale business in the Co Londonderry town.

He told the News Letter: “Aaron is from a decent, hard-working family who are well-known and respected in the local area, This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with his family.”

UUP Councillor William McCandless said Mr Henderson’s death had “sent shockwaves through the town”, adding: “This is a real tragedy and my heart goes out to this family, who run a successful very business here in the town.”

In a statement on Facebook, Paul Henderson Wholesales and Megastore posed: “To all our valued customers, the store will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding and ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Tributes have flooded in to Mr Henderson on social media following the news of his death, with one person describing him as “a lovely young man”, while another said he was “a great guy”.