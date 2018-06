NI Water’s Travelling Classroom rolls into town

Everyone’s favourite travelling classroom, the popular Waterbus, recently paid a visit to Kilmoyle and Bushvalley Primary Schools in Ballymoney.

During the visit, the children were introduced to H20, a water drop figure and mascot for the programme to help them learn about water and to understand the importance of water conservation. The children also learnt what can and can’t be put down the toilet through a ‘bag it and bin it’ activity, what NI Water does to clean the water and how sewage is treated.

Kilymoyle Primary School pictured enjoying the Waterbus visit.

As NI Water marks a decade of delivering what matters to communities across Northern Ireland in terms of water and sewerage services, the role of the bus has never been more important as we seek to promote the positive benefits of water for our health, the environment and our economy.

NI Water’s Outreach and Learning Officer, Anna Killen said: “NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives. The Waterbus is a fun and interactive way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource. We also took the opportunity to promote NI Water’s winter awareness campaign, ‘Frozen Pipes can Flood Homes’.

“The Waterbus is very popular with schools and we’re now booked up right to the end of the 2017/18 school year! We are delighted with the reputation it has come to enjoy as this goes to prove that the work we do on the bus is delivering what matters to today’s pupils and our future generation of water users.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage 2 and designed to complement a key element of the Northern Ireland Primary Curriculum - the ‘World Around Us’.

A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities is available to download from www.niwater.com/education.