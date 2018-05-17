NI to be as hot as Barcelona on Saturday

Northern Ireland is set to bask in temperatures as hot as Barcelona on Saturday.

The mercury could hit 20C in parts of the country, on a par with the maximum temperature in the Spanish city.

Enjoying the sunshine at Helen's Bay beach in Co Down

The timing could not be better, with thousands of people set to enjoy two of the biggest events in the Province’s calendar, the NW 200 and the Balmoral Show on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be a chilly start to the day on Saturday, but it will turn into a warm and dry day. There will spells of bright sunshine with a slight breeze, especially along the coast.

“Temperatures are expected to be between 17C-20C.”

But sun lovers are being urged make the most of it, as the weather is set to change on Sunday.

“Sunday will be cloudier, with outbreaks of rain overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning. Temperatures back down to around 14C, which is around average for this time of year.”