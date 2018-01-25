Search

NI Science Festival set for Coleraine

NI Science Festival has announced that it will return to Coleraine with its free, regional roadshow as part of the 2018 festival, running February 15-25.

The second stop on the regional roadshow tour is Northern Regional College, Union Street, Coleraine on Friday, February 16. Facilitating two, 3-hour sessions (10am and 2pm), this family-friendly event showcases a range of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities, experiments and shows suitable for all ages.

At the Coleraine roadshow, attendees will be able to take a celestial journey into deep space in amazing 3D to explore our awe-inspiring universe, make fossils with Marble Arch Caves, become miniature professors undertaking important scientific experiments, engineer remote-controlled Lego vehicles and much, much more.

For more information about NI Science Festival events, to purchase tickets or to book a free place for the Coleraine roadshow, visit www.nisciencefestival.com and keep up to date with the festival on social media via Facebook and Twitter.