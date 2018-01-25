NI Science Festival set for Coleraine

NI Science Festival has announced that it will return to Coleraine with its free, regional roadshow as part of the 2018 festival, running February 15-25.

The second stop on the regional roadshow tour is Northern Regional College, Union Street, Coleraine on Friday, February 16. Facilitating two, 3-hour sessions (10am and 2pm), this family-friendly event showcases a range of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities, experiments and shows suitable for all ages.

At the Coleraine roadshow, attendees will be able to take a celestial journey into deep space in amazing 3D to explore our awe-inspiring universe, make fossils with Marble Arch Caves, become miniature professors undertaking important scientific experiments, engineer remote-controlled Lego vehicles and much, much more.

For more information about NI Science Festival events, to purchase tickets or to book a free place for the Coleraine roadshow, visit www.nisciencefestival.com and keep up to date with the festival on social media via Facebook and Twitter.