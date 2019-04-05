NI final place for Ballymoney cast

Ballymoney Literary & Debating Society (BLDS) has scored a coup in having secured a place in the finals of the competitive Northern Ireland Amateur Drama Festival.

The group’s production of Relatively Speaking, a 60s comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, will be performed in Newtownabbey’s Theatre at The Mill on Thursday, April 18.

BLDS produced the show at four different drama festivals this year - Ballymoney, Larne, Newry and Newtownabbey.

It began in Ballymoney Town Hall, to a completely packed house, in early March, with its final Festival outing to Newry at the end of that month.

The company received a clutch of nominations for acting, set/lighting and direction and also won two major prizes.

They were Best Young Actress (Newry) for Sarah-Jayne McGill plus the coveted Audience Award at Larne. That particular cup is given to the production voted the most popular and entertaining of the festival week by its various audiences.

The action of the play takes place during a summer weekend in the bed-sitting room of Ginny’s London flat and on the garden patio of Sheila and Philip’s home in Buckinghamshire, outside London. The time is 1965.

Director Jeremy Lewis said: “BLDS is up against some very tough competition in the Finals from the other five companies but the team is looking forward to its biggest challenge of the run so far.”