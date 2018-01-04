Eminent local historian Hugh Mc Grattan will introduce the guest speakers to the next meeting of Portrush Heritage Group and be assisted by Canon John McKegney who will Chair the proceedings.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 7.30pm in the Portrush Atlantic Hotel.

The speakers are Alice Rohdich on the 130 year history of the family jewellery business in Portrush. Adolph Gustav Rohdich arrived in Ireland around 1884 and started a business in Ballymena before moving to Portush in 1887.

James Fairburn will also speak on the poet Robbie Burns. James is the twice President of the Burns Club of London (founded 1868). The event is free to Heritage Group Members and for non-members there is a charge of £3. For enquiries, contact the Chairman on 07714033831.