New Year’s Honours for locals

A number of local people have been recognised for their contributions to the community in the New Year’s Honours list.

Wilma Erskine, Club Secretary, Royal Portrush Golf Club, was awarded the OBE for services to tourism and golf in Northern Ireland.

Portrush woman Eileen Mullan

Two Portrush people were recognised with Eileen Mullan being rewarded for voluntary service in Northern Ireland with an MBE and John McNally of Portrush Heritage Group being recognised with a BEM for services to fundraising and the community in Portrush.

Also receiving the BEM were Coleraine Rugby Club’s Brian Reid for services to rugby in Northern Ireland; Robert Thompson for services to commemoration and remembrance in Northern Ireland; Angela Platt for services to sports development in Northern Ireland and Jim Fairbairn for services to the community in Northern ireland,