New WAVE Trauma Centre

WAVE Trauma Centre is a cross community organisation working with individuals affected by the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Clients are either bereaved, injured, traumatised or intimidated, or care. With over 25 years of experience in the field of psychological trauma, WAVE has developed a variety of trauma training courses for both professionals and individuals experiencing trauma. The course ‘Living the Legacy of Trauma: giving the Body its Due”, in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast, is aimed at informing professionals working with individuals and groups to understand psychological trauma and to support clients accordingly.

This course will be delivered in four weekly sessions on Thursdays 10am to 4pm, starting October 4. For further information please contact Sonja Tammen at 02827669900.