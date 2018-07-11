New Station Road Post Office opens

As part of an exciting modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a brand new Post Office has opened at SuperValu, 162 Station Road, Portstewart.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week amounting to 168 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in Portstewart.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”