New President for Causeway Chamber

David Boyd of Roadside (Garages) Ltd has been elected as President of the Causeway Chamber during the organisation’s AGM which was held on Tuesday, September 10 at Enterprise Causeway.

Causeway Chamber is the pre-eminent business organisation in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

The council members of the Causeway Chamber of Commerce gather for their AGM with their newly installed President David Boyd

For 99 years the Chamber has been helping businesses grow their network, knowledge, influence and reach. The Chamber has a large and active membership from sole traders to multinational companies across all sectors totalling more than 6,300 employees.

David Boyd said: “As a local businessman, operating in a competitive environment, I understand the problems faced by local businesses on a daily basis. I believe it is vital that we support each other locally. As a Chamber, we need to stand together to represent and support all businesses within this region. I would encourage all local businesses to get involved and support the organised events and activities, knowing that they are designed to facilitate networking and give you the platform to promote your business.”

Membership of the Chamber Council, the body that governs the Chamber, was increased with the election of Charlene Shongo of City of Derry Airport and Andy Kilpatrick of NorthXSouth.

Anne Marie McGoldrick of Power on Technologies was appointed Vice President and Zane Cole of BCM Security Associates was appointed Deputy Vice President. The Chamber welcomed these members on board and thanked those who have stood down for their valued assistance.

Annette Deighan, Operations Manager, provided an overview of the year. Annette thanked the Chamber’s Corporate Sponsors – Autoline Insurance Group, B&E Security Systems, Irwin Donaghey Stockman, Riada Resourcing and Roadside Garages for their continued support. For further information about the Chamber contact Annette on 028 7034 3111 or visit www.causewaychamber.com