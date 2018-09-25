New PCSP campaign asks ‘drug dealers don’t care do you?’

Drug dealers don’t care, do you? This is the question Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership is asking as part of their latest campaign.

In partnership with the PSNI and Crimestoppers, the PCSP wants to highlight the damage that just one pill can cause to family, friends and individuals.

Millburn Community Association in Coleraine recently highlighted these dangers when Belfast man William Burns spoke to residents about his late son who died four days after taking just one pill.

Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “The main message of this campaign is that drugs tear lives and families apart, and it is our priority to educate young people on the dangers and ultimately make our towns a safer place for everyone.

“We work hard with young people, schools and the general public to highlight the dangers of drugs and while the PSNI is committed to tackling the issue, they need co-operation from the wider community. Don’t let drug dealers destroy lives - call Crimestoppers now and help us stop them.”

PSNI Superintendent Jeremy Lindsey added: “Tackling drugs requires a collective response from not just police, but other agencies and the wider community. Disrupting the sale and supply of illegal and dangerous drugs continues to be a priority for local officers and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us so we can take the appropriate action.”

For more information contact Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP on 028 207 62225.

Any drug related information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.