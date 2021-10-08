New lease of life for The Old Lifeboat Shelter

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with (left – right) Richard McLaughlin from Northern Real Estate, Kevin McCarry, proprietor of Shanty Brews and Bites and Wayne Hall, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Asset Realisation Officer

Located in a stunning location on the water’s edge in the Lansdowne area of the resort, ‘Shanty Brews and Bites’ opened its doors in the iconic building.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recently visited the premises to formally welcome the new tenant to the site.

Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Council is delighted to welcome Kevin McCarry and his staff to this beautiful building, which is known locally as Lansdowne Shelter.

“With an outstanding location which enjoys magnificent views in a very popular part of the town it is fantastic to see the building brought to life again after being under-utilised for many years.

“Through our ongoing asset realisation programme, Council is committed to maximising the potential of our buildings and facilities to enhance the vibrancy of our Borough and encourage greater prosperity and economic return.

“Following a competitive tender process and a successful ‘change of use’ planning application this building is now making a valuable contribution once again and enjoying a new chapter in its long history.

“The new proprietor has exciting plans for the future and on behalf of the Council I offer him and his staff my very best wishes.”

Kevin McCarry said he’s thrilled to be bringing the iconic building back to use: “Our goal is to preserve the historical importance of the building, paying homage to its past but injecting a new lease of life into it and the surrounding area.

“Our concept isn’t complicated, just fresh, local produce, showcasing the stunning North Coast and its outstanding coastline.

“Myself and my team are so excited to take on this challenge,” he commented.