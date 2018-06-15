New jobs thanks to Moran’s investment

Moran’s Retail is to invest £2.4 million as part of a regeneration drive across its three North West stores.

The investment will create 25 new jobs in the family-owned and run company’s Derry, Ballykelly and Coleraine operations.

The developments will coincide with the introduction of an innovative online system to fast-track ‘food-to-go’ ordering at www.morans.com

Five new jobs will result from a £400,000 regeneration of the company’s Coleraine service station and Centra store, which includes enlarging the in-house food production facility, and deli areas, upgrading the forecourt and carwash facilities.

Managing Director John Moran says the regeneration plans are focused on improving customer experience across the stores.

“We asked our customers what they wanted from our stores and now we’re doing what they’ve asked, plus a little extra. Servicing our customers well is what we’ve built our family business on since it started in 1983 and that foundation won’t be changing.”