New contract for advice group

Causeway Advice Consortium have successfully secured a new three year contract to provide advice services to local residents in the Borough.

Led by Citizens Advice Causeway and in partnership with Limavady Community Development Initiative, the consortium operates a free service to the public offering impartial and confidential advice on issues such as debt, employment, consumer issues, tax and housing.

Citizens Advice Causeway is based in Coleraine at the CRUN Building on Brook Street while outreach services are also provided in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Bushmills and Cushendall.

Advice can be offered over the telephone by ringing 028 7034 4817. Aappointments can be made online at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/nireland<http://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/nireland> and home visits are also available (dependent upon client circumstances).

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers, said: “People can find themselves facing all sorts of problems and to know that there is free and confidential help out there is of much reassurance. We know that issues surrounding welfare benefits are of particular concern at present.

“The staff and volunteers in the advice organisations provide an invaluable service and I would urge local residents to lift the phone or call into their local advice centre.”