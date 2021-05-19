New community e-transport scheme for Rathlin Island

The Minister made the announcement as she visited the island and met with the Rathlin Development and Community Association.

The Minister said: “Rathlin Island is a unique and special place. It has the ambition to be a carbon neutral island and wants to continue to develop its blue green infrastructure.

“I am fully supportive of the strategic aim of the Executive’s Rathlin Island Policy to advance a sustainable island community and I am delighted to announce the development of a community led e-transport scheme for the island which is a major step forward for islanders and visitors alike.

Infrastructure Minister visit Rathlin Island Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon with Dr. Ziya Metal, Michael Cecil, OBE, Chair, and David Quinney Mee, members of the Rathlin Development and Community Association at the East Lighthouse. The Minister visited the island to announce a new community E-Transport Scheme and hear about future development for the island. The scheme will included an E-Car and twenty E-Bikes for use by islanders and visitors working on the island in initiative to support sustainable living, protect the environment and promote active travel. Mandatory Credit Lorcan Doherty

“This community e-car scheme will benefit the wider community, especially the younger and older populations on the island and the e-bike scheme of 20 bikes will initially be available to all islanders and visitors working on the island. In the future the Development Association would like to see it extended for visitors coming to sample the island’s natural beauty.

“This is an exciting development for the people of Rathlin and I am very pleased to be providing this investment through my Blue/Green Fund to help bring about lasting change for people here.