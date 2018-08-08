New body focusses on homelessness prevention in Causeway Area

A new local area group to help prevent homelessness has been established in the Causeway area.

The group, chaired by the Housing Executive, contains representation from the statutory community and voluntary sectors.

Mark Alexander, of Housing Executive, said: “Homelessness is a priority for our organisation and prevention is key. Having a local group like this allows us to better understand issues in a particular area. Our current Homelessness Strategy, Ending Homelessness Together, acknowledges that homelessness is about more than bricks and mortar and can’t be tackled by one organisation in isolation.

Kate Harrison, of Causeway Women’s Aid, said: “We want to bring together agencies from the statutory, voluntary and community sectors to work together to try to improve local service provision to those faced with homelessness.

“This is a complex issue made more so by experiencing domestic violence and many households require help and support to sustain tenancies where they can live safely.”