New album highlights Sonic Resistance to the world around us

It’s been two years in the making but now a Portrush singer-songwriter is bringing his ‘Sonic Resistance’ to the ears of the public with the release of his new album.

Drew Hamill, who has been a professional musician for 20 years, began writing songs for ‘Sonic Resistance’ back in 2017.

The album features nine tracks all of which have a theme but, says Drew, “most people just want to listen to a song and take their own meaning from it.”

During the process of creating the album, Drew released two taster tracks - How Worried Should We Be? and So High - which were very favourably received.

“There were a few hitches along the way but I am really pleased with how it has turned out.

“I had some songs I’d written from way back but they never made it past the demo stage as I became disillusioned with the ‘business’ side of music. Music has always been a powerful force that can reach across all cultures, hence the title Sonic Resistance. It’s my ‘antidote’ to a troubled world.

“Ideas can come from anything ­ the inspiration for the song Six Televisions came one night at a gig in Derry when I realised there were TVs all around the bar, something I am not a fan of, especially if there’s a band trying to perform. That inspired the song on the theme of loneliness in a crowd.

“The track ‘How Worried Should We Be?’ takes a look at the media and how they focus on seemingly important issues, while ignoring others. It’s about the power of the media and their use of fear to manipulate minds. ‘So High’ was inspired by the pure joy of a summer’s day in Portrush and the accompanying video showing unspoiled local scenes captures the emotion of the song. ‘I See the Sea’ takes the children’s rhyme and urges people to look at what we are doing to our oceans, it’s a simple song with a huge message.

“‘Meet Me’ has a jazzy feel to it, influenced by a lifetime of playing in dark smokey bars. The instrumental ‘La Girona’ is my homage to the Spanish Armada galleon which sank off Lacada Point on the north coast of Ireland in 1588.”

‘Just War’ is Drew’s take on the state of the world since 9/11 up to today’s refugee crisis. “It may be controversial but if we bomb countries we shouldn’t be surprised when refugees are forced to leave their own land in search of a new home? ‘Farewell baby’ is a simple tale of love gone wrong and the album closes with ‘On and On’ a bitter/sweet take on how memories transcend the pain of losing a loved one.”

All of Drew’s tracks are accompanied by videos which can be viewed on his website or Youtube channel. The album was recorded and mixed by Bo Sheppard of Antidote Audio studios in Portrush and features a host of local musicians, with some sections being recorded in the iconic Londonderry Hotel where Drew will launch the album with a gig on March 1.