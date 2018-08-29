New A&E security arrangements at Causeway

In order to enhance the security of Causeway Hospital for staff, patients and visitors, Causeway Emergency Department will be changing its security arrangements with effect from September 1.

It will no longer be possible to gain access to the main hospital via the Emergency Department. The lower entrance located next to the ED entrance will become an emergency services-only route for use by ambulance, police and fire services for quick emergency access to key areas like ED and the main hospital ward block.

All day procedure, outpatients and visitors will be required to enter the Hospital via the main entrance and there will be NO access to the Hospital for the public from the Emergency Department entrance at any time. Equally there will be no unauthorised access to ED from the main hospital.

The front doors of Causeway Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to facilitate access and exit from the site.

Access to the Causeway Emergency Department is unaffected however any visitors wishing to access Causeway Hospital for Doctor-on-call or any other Department at any time will have to access the site through the front doors.