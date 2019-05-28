National Award for Brookhill

Brookhill House in Coleraine has won a Gold Award at the Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards - one of just nine Gold winners from across the UK and the only one from Northern Ireland.

Marion Tasker-Lynch, Scheme Manager at Brookhill, was also announced as a ‘National Hero’ at the awards ceremony in recognition of her significant contribution to the quality of life in Brookhill; with staff, residents and volunteers all nominating Marion for the award.

Marion Tasker-Lynch from Brookhill House commented: “Tenants, staff, families and friends of Brookhill are all delighted to hear that we won this prestigious award. Tenants take great pride in Brookhill, a place they call home. The ‘National Hero Award’ would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the support and dedication of my staff.”

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the best specialist housing for older people. This year, two other Apex schemes were also recognised by the Elderly Accommodation Council winning Gold and Silver awards in the Northern Ireland housing with care categories. Killowen House in Coleraine won a regional Gold award, with St Julian’s House in Omagh receiving a regional Silver award.

Deirdre Walker, Apex Housing Association, commented: “It is fantastic to see our schemes and staff recognised for the exceptional care and support they provide.”