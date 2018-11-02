The Millennium Forum’s new production, Myra’s Story, comes to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on Thursday, November 8, at 8pm.

Myra’s Story is Derry playwright Brian Foster’s new adaptation of his acclaimed play, ‘Maire A Woman Of Derry’.

Dublin actress, Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley is cast as Myra McLaughlin, in this one- woman play. Fíonna is currently filming the role of Aoife in Sophie Petzal’s brand new drama and psychological thriller Blood directed by Lisa Mulcahy for TV3 and Element Pictures.

Living rough on the streets of Dublin, Myra Mc Laughlin is a foul-mouthed, feisty, street drinker. She is also immensely funny and self-deprecating. Myra never wallows in self-pity as she gives us a hilarious, moving, and ultimately tragic account of her fall from grace.

From fresh faced teenage bride living in ‘me da’s corpo house’ in Tallaght, to the pitiful condition we find her in today.

Along her rollercoaster journey, we experience Dublin working class life and death at its funniest and cruellest. We get to meet an assortment of amazing characters who have coloured Myra’s life, including habitual scrounger Tina the Tap, heavy smoker Big Bridie and her husband Jimmy the Tadpole, innocent little Norris the Gnome, and cross-eyed Matilda and her partner, Dublin’s hairiest man, Christy.

You’ll split your sides laughing with Myra. You’ll break your heart crying with Myra. What you’ll never do ...is forget her.

Already an award winner in Canada and New York, hailed as ‘magnificent’ and ‘unmissable’ by the critics. Myra’s Story is a theatrical triumph.

To book log onto https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/myras-story or call the Box Office on 028 70 123 123.