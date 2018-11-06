Music nights in Ballymoney combine coffee, craic and charity

The evening of October 23 saw the final of the music nights in Ground coffee shop Ballymoney organised to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Care and Solas, both organisations involved in caring for those battling against the disease of cancer.

The music on Tuesday 16 was led by Causeway Traditional musicians and friends providing an

evening of high quality entertainment.

David Dunlop, Deirdre Tasker, Heather Montgomery, Alan Wade, Lucy Birch, Nathan Hamlin, Michaela Hamlin, Lily Hamlin, Yasmin Walker, sisters Molly and Bea Burns, Oscar McLaughlin and Neil McIlfatrick played and sang a variety of tunes and songs which were enjoyed by a packed house in the popular coffee shop.

The final evening of music was provided by pupils from Dalriada School.

This talented group of young people ranging in age from 13 to 18 provided a lovely variety of music ranging from Les Miserables, Bob Dylan, Ed Sheeran, Abba, and an arrangement of Bluegrass and country gospel.

The evening finished with probably the highlight, the song May It Be from Lord Of The Rings sung hauntingly, unaccompanied and with beautiful harmonies by Samuel McIlmoyle, Sarah Fielding, Sarah Kelly and Jon Lee Walker. Other pupils taking part were Erika Taggart, Iona Mairs, Jonny Walker, Jamie Moorehead, Emily Gregg, Mia McConaghie, Danny Haydock, Leah Cooke, Jamie Connolly, Adam McWilliams, Oliver Doyle, Robyn Maddox, Kathleen Simpson, Rebecca Scott, Sarah Hadden, Katie Archibald, Jordan Watton, and Jonathan McClure.

The audiences drank coffee, chatted to friends and listened appreciatively to good quality music as they enjoyed the convivial atmosphere.

A total of £1231.07 was raised on the three nights and the organisers wish to thank all those who attended donated.

The organisers expressed thanks to Ground Coffee for hosting the evenings, those who helped with sound and set up but most of all to talented musicians who gave up their evenings to entertain us with their skills. Special thanks also to Richard McAuley from for capturing the evenings with his pictures.