A motorcyclist is believed to have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Whitepark Road near Ballintoy in County Antrim.

McAuley Media report that after a collision with another vehicle, the motorcyclist was taken from the scene by the Air Ambulance.

The scene on the Whitepark Road near Ballintoy. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

There are no further details.