Model pupils participate in the annual Big Pedal

The pupils at Ballymoney Model CIPS were super busy celebrating Sustrans Big Pedal Week.

Each class took part in a different activity to learn about road safety and celebrate active travel to school.

The children enjoyed taking part in traffic surveys and outdoor art attacks whilst learning about the history of the bicycle and cities around the world that are bike friendly.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We also held a competition to monitor which class had the most active journeys to school.

“During the whole week we clocked up an impressive 2390 active journeys.

“It was so much fun and fantastic to see so many children (and parents) getting lots of exercise whilst coming to school each day.”

The Big Pedal is the UK’s largest inter-school cycling and scooting challenge. It inspires pupils, staff and parents to choose two wheels for their journey to school.