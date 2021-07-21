Mobile vaccination clinic in Portrush this weekend

The team will be in St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, Causeway Street, Portrush this weekend at the following dates and times:

Saturday 24 July 11am – 7pm

Sunday 25 July 11am – 5pm

Monday 26 July 9.30am – 4.30pm.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The vaccination programme will help us to reduce transmission and return to normal life.

Further visits are being planned across the Trust. Locations and dates will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.