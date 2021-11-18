MLA welomes sewage news

DUP East Londonderry MLA Bradley had raised the matter with Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon MLA in a written question.

“The issue of sewage flooding along Christie Park has been ongoing for some time,” said the Coleraine based MLA.

“My office gets regular complaints about the matter. Christie Park is a well-used area by walkers, runners and local families. We are very lucky to have such a wonderful green space and it is important that we do our best to maintain it.

MLA Maurice Bradley has welcomed a commitment from NI Water to address a sewage issue along Christie Park in Coleraine

“I asked the Minister if there are any plans to upgrade the sewage infrastructure in light of the frequent sewer flooding incidents, and I am delighted that she has confirmed that there is a programme planned for the area, subject to funding.

“I will be keeping the pressure on the Minister and her Department to ensure that a resolution is found.

“The Minister also confirmed that manhole covers along Christie Park have been replaced with sealed lids to reduce the risk of sewer flooding.”