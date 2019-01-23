MLA welcomes new hotel for Portrush

MLA Maurice Bradley has welcomed the news that a planning application for a hotel in the Main Street in Portrush has been given the green light.

It is hoped that the hotel will open its doors in 2021.

The 86 bedroom hotel, which will see the generation of 41 jobs, was given the go ahead by members of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at today’s (Wednesday), planning committee.

The project, costing in the region of £6.6 million, had previously been refused due to concerns raised by Historical Environment Division.

“In my eyes this was a no brainer,” said Mr Bradley.

“I would be a supporter of HED submissions, however I believe that there should be an opportunity in certain developments, were features of historical interest can be replicated using modern materials and techniques.

“Anything that will bring jobs and investment to the area must be welcomed.

“The development will regenerate the area and will contribute an estimated £1.4m a year to the local economy. It is pleasing that the developers have taken the rich heritage of the site into account with their designs and the historic features will be preserved.

“We have The Open Golf Championships on our doorsteps next summer when Portrush and our beautiful Causeway Coast will be beamed around the world on television screens – we want to welcome people to our area, give them good accommodation and encourage them to stay in the area taking in our many tourists sights whilst at the same time spending in our local shops and restaurants,” said the MLA.