Minister promotes Causeway Coast in London

Shirley Sin, G2 Travel; Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland; Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons; and Eimear Flanagan, Away a Wee Walk, at Flavours of Ireland 2021 in London

His schedule included a meeting with senior representatives of GB tour operators, as well as with global inbound tour operators based in London. As travel from overseas restarts, this was a useful opportunity for Minister Lyons to hear at first-hand from these important travel professionals.

The Tourism Ireland team updated Minister Lyons on its dedicated Northern Ireland ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign, which is under way in GB right now. The £5 million campaign is being seen by millions and will reach at least 80% of all adults. It aims to generate demand now and drive bookings for short breaks and holidays in Northern Ireland.

Minister Lyons also opened Tourism Ireland’s annual ‘Flavours of Ireland’ workshop.

Florence Imrie and Kate Hale, both Kayak; Shane Clarke, Tourism Ireland; Tourism Minister Gordon Lyons; Christopher Brooke, Vice-Chairman of Tourism Ireland; and Flip Robinson, Giant Tours Ireland, at Flavours of Ireland 2021 in London

Now in its 19th year, ‘Flavours’ – which took place virtually in 2020 – was an in-person event once again this year.

It was held in the beautiful Guildhall, in the City of London, and was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators who deliver business from all over the world, including the US, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

The tour operators met, and did business with, tourism companies from across the island of Ireland, including 20 from Northern Ireland.

Minister Lyons MLA said: “Tourism and hospitality businesses have been amongst those hardest hit by the pandemic.

“I am pleased to be able to join Tourism Ireland here in London to help support them in promoting Northern Ireland to both international and GB visitors.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet up with the tour operators and share with them some of the many must see destinations and attractions Northern Ireland has to offer. Tour operators are vital to the recovery of our tourism industry;