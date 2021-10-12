Minister opens new playground in Bushmills

This was fully funded by members of the boat club through their extremely generous gift of £12,500 following a range of fundraising efforts.

The minister also took time to enjoy a tour of the school where she had the opportunity to meet both staff and pupils before enjoying light refreshments prior to her departure.

Head Boy and Head Girl, Matthew and Lum Lum along with Orin from Nursery, presented her with a specially made card, cupcakes bearing the nursery logo and a planter displaying the school badges as a memento of her visit to Bushmills Primary and Nursery Unit.

