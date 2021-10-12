(l to r) Rev Dr N Cubitt (Board of Governors’ Chairperson), pupils, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and Miss J Logan (Principal)

Minister opens new playground in Bushmills

Bushmills Primary School and Nursery Unit were delighted to welcome the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, and members of Portballintrae Boat Club to the official opening of their nursery playground today (Tuesday).

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 1:33 pm

This was fully funded by members of the boat club through their extremely generous gift of £12,500 following a range of fundraising efforts.

The minister also took time to enjoy a tour of the school where she had the opportunity to meet both staff and pupils before enjoying light refreshments prior to her departure.

Head Boy and Head Girl, Matthew and Lum Lum along with Orin from Nursery, presented her with a specially made card, cupcakes bearing the nursery logo and a planter displaying the school badges as a memento of her visit to Bushmills Primary and Nursery Unit.

Mrs J Garrett (Nursery Teacher), Mrs G Laverty (Nursery Classroom Assistant), Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, pupils Miss J Logan (Principal)and Portballintrae Boat Club Members

Mrs J Garrett (Nursery Teacher), ), Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Nursery Teacher, Nursery Pupils and Mrs G Laverty (Nursery Classroom Assistant)

