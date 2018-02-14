Millburn’s Mr Gilchrist a ‘true inspiration’

Coleraine’s Millburn Primary School has announced that Year 6 teacher Ian Gilchrist has been nationally recognised by the Association for Language Learning, as an “outstanding finalist” in this year’s Primary Language Teacher of the Year.

The panel was enthralled with Mr Gilchrist’s passion, professionalism and leadership qualities within his field.

Mr Gilchrist was the only applicant from Northern Ireland to have made it through the application process and the panel was so impressed with his initial

application that they requested a personal interview to see if he was as good as the form implied.

Principal of Millburn Sharon Lamont said: “It turned out, he was!”

“Having beaten off stiff competition from throughout the United Kingdom throughout a rigorous application process, Mr Gilchrist was awarded second place in this prestigious competition.

“Mr Gilchrist currently teaches three international languages to pupils as part of the curriculum, throughout Millburn Primary School.

“He also co-ordinates the teaching of Mandarin, not only in Millburn, but throughout 14 nursery, primary and post-primary schools within the North West

district of the Education Authority.

“He is undoubtedly a true ambassador for his subject and a true inspiration to the children he teaches,” she concluded.