‘Micro-grid’ to help businesses

Innovate UK has boosted plans to bring the first ever ‘micro-grid’ to Northern Ireland, offering domestic and business customers cleaner and cheaper energy.

The Girona ‘micro-grid’ project works by combining Northern Ireland’s expertise in power engineering, fintech and big data.

Girona Energy Limited is a consortium created by Poweron Technologies Limited, established in Cushendall 2017, and Grants Electrical Systems and will be based in the Coleraine area.

Eddie McGoldrick, Director of Poweron Technologies said: “We want to make the energy market more democratic, consumers feel they have no choice when it comes to the big energy companies.

“These innovations are an easy, inexpensive way to bring smart energy solutions like solar panels and battery storage into consumers daily lives.”

David Moore, Managing Director of Grants Electrical Systems said: “Providing more flexible energy solutions holds big benefits for businesses. Reducing their environmental impact (not to mention their energy bills) is often a key objective for companies,but investing in the technology needed to do so is often expensive. Our innovative system of financing the technology means they too can reap the rewards without large outlays.”