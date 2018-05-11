Men’s big breakfast at Church of God

Are you looking for a tasty breakfast with good fun and fellowship?

If so, then Ballymoney Church of God has just what you are looking for.

This Saturday (May 12) the are holding another Men’s Big Breakfast, a great event for men of all ages.

This special morning starts at 10am in the Church’s Fellowship Hall where a feast of a breakfast will be served at absolutely no charge.

Special guest is Pastor Kenny Brandie, a dynamic and anointed speaker, with a real passion and zeal for his faith.

A church spokesperson said: “Kenny struggled with a ten year addiction to heroin before God miraculously delivered him and set him free. He managed a Rehabilitation Centre and then led a Church in Wales before moving back to Scotland. He is Superintendent of the Fishermen’s Mission in Aberdeen where God is using him to reach many hearts and lives.

“Men’s Big Breakfast welcomes all men, from all over our Community, young and old, irrespective of their Church affiliation.

“Why not come along for a morning of fun, fellowship and the Best Breakfast you’ve ever had - and it’s all free. You will be assured of a very warm welcome.”