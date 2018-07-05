McLean brothers perform

The European Pipe Band Championships were held in Forres Scotland on Saturday, June 30.

As with the rest of the UK warm sunshine was the order of the day. This year John McLean from Ballymoney has joined his big brother Aaron in the Field Marshall Montgomery Drum Core and both were delighted as the drum core was crowned European Drumming Champions.

The full band narrowly missed out on the band title by one point to current World Champions Inveraray and District.

Proud parents Alan And Helen said: “It’s great to see the boys side by side doing something they both love and enjoy.”

The season will be hotting up now with the World’s fast approaching on August 17 and 18 and the boys are hopeful of more success this year.