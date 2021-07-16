Mayor’s condolences on death of former Alderman Frank Campbell

Former Alderman Frank Campbell

Councillor Holmes said: “On behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Frank Campbell’s family, friends and colleagues on this sad occasion.

“First taking his seat on Ballymoney Borough Council in 1993, Mr Campbell held the office of Mayor from 1997 to 1999, 2002 to 2004 and 2009 to 2010.

“Elected to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2015, Mr Campbell served the Borough with distinction on many committees, external partnerships and community associations.