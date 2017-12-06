Mayoral reception for Girona’s Peter

A civic reception has been held for one of the longest serving members of the Girona Community Orchestra.

Peter Langton has led the amateur music group for 40 years, and he recently conducted his 80th concert. He was welcomed to Cloonavin for the special occasion by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, pictured with guests at a recent civic reception in honour of Peter Langton (front, left), who has been the conductor of the Girona Community Orchestra for 40 years.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “I would like to congratulate Peter for reaching this fantastic milestone with the Girona Community Orchestra. His commitment to this group of very talented amateur musicians is clear to see. As Mayor, I would like to thank Peter and all the members for their continued dedication and enthusiasm.”

You can find out more about the group, including how to get involved, by following their Facebook page.