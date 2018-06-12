Mayor welcomes Special Olympics Flame of Hope to Portrush

The flame of the Law Enforcement Torch Run touched down in spectacular style at East Strand in Portrush today (Tuesday).

The ‘Flame of Hope’ arrived by helicopter before it was presented to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers.

McAuley Multimedia 12/06/18 REPRO FREE.. The Flame of Hope for the Law Enforcement Torch run arrived in Portrush in Police 44 Helicopter ahead of the Special Oylmpics Ireland which takes place in Dublin later this week. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The event forms part of the countdown to the Special Olympics Ireland which take place in Dublin later this week.

Pupils from local primary schools took part in the celebrations alongside the RNLI and members of the Fire Service. The Torch Party, which included the Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council David Jackson, enjoyed a Guard of Honour before the flame was carried on to the beach.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said she was honoured to take part: “I would like to give a very warm welcome to the athletes who are with us today, I hope that you and all competitors enjoy the experience of a lifetime throughout the Games.

“You are a fantastic example to us all and proof of the important role played by sport and recreation in our society. The Special Olympics vision is to provide opportunities for athletes to show courage, experience joy, share skills and develop friendships and this is something we should all live by every day.

“I hope you all enjoy your visit to Portrush and thank you once again for choosing to include the beautiful Causeway Coast and Glens on your journey to the Special Olympics.”

During its time in Portrush the Flame was also taken to Barry’s Amusements and enjoyed a boat trip from the Harbour.

The LETR Torch Run aims to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics, and is organised by the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.