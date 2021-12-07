Mayor visits RDA Causeway

Pete North, Chair, and the directors and helpers present described the work they do, indicating that in normal times about 100 young people with disabilities attended the centre weekly.

Under present conditions, attendance has had to be reduced to fortnightly to permit disinfection between groups.

The Mayor expressed concern that the pandemic had led to a reduction in the number of Volunteers attending the centre.

The Mayor with the Saturday morning helpers, (from left) Martha, Christina, Gabrielle, Georgia, Hanna. Shauna, Abigail, Emily, Lily, Gail (Director & Supervisor, and Lewis

He also appealed to those with an interest in helping persons with a disability, or with an interest in supporting the excellent ‘equine therapy’ effects generated, to offer their help to the Group.

The Mayor with Tanya, Olympic standard Dressage Horse