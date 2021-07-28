Mayor thanks Translink staff

Councillor Richard Holmes was invited to the facility recently where he was welcomed by Ulsterbus Service Delivery Manager, Sam Todd, and Railway Station Inspector David Simpson.

Translink staff have played a key role throughout the pandemic, ensuring continuity of service in the most challenging of times. The visit was an opportunity to thank them for their ongoing work.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor Holmes said: “I would like to thank Sam and David for welcoming me today and briefing me on their ongoing experiences of working throughout the ongoing health crisis.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Translink Bus and Rail Centre in Coleraine with Station Inspector David Simpson

“I want to commend all those staff at the centre who continue to ensure that public transport services operate safely and efficiently for users, especially key workers who rely on train and bus connections to get to and from their place of employment.

“Translink is prioritising the safety of its passengers and staff through rigorous cleansing processes which is hugely reassuring for all of us. Public transport is something we take for granted so I want to offer my sincere thanks to all those who have a role to play in keeping us moving safely at this time.”