Mayor’s Coffee Morning marks new campaign by Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust

A fundraising coffee morning will be held in Cloonavin on Wednesday, October 16 to launch the Keep The Light On campaign by The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust.

The event, which takes place from 10.30am - 12noon, will be hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council who has selected the Trust as his official charity for the year ahead.

Members of the public are invited to attend and show their support for the organisation which is committed to raising awareness about mental health issues.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming the local community to our Council offices in Coleraine for my first fundraising venture with the Break The Silence Trust. The Geddis family deserve our support, and we cannot underestimate the impact of their work across the Causeway Coast and Glens area. I share their commitment to improving mental health services and ensuring that those affected receive the care and assistance they need. All money raised at the coffee morning will be used by the Trust to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Yasmin Geddis from The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to formally launch our Keep The Light On campaign. During the coffee morning, our special 7-day candles will be available for a donation of £10. We are encouraging people to light this candle in their home as a way of remembering loved ones who are no longer with us, as well as those who are bereaved or suffering. Please come along to our Coffee Morning to help us launch our campaign and find out more about the work of the Trust.”

The Keep The Light On campaign was first introduced in June alongside the Cycle for Suicide which saw Zachary’s father Terry cycle 1200 miles in 11 days. He placed a candle in over 120 towns, meaning the whole of Northern Ireland was lit up for the cause.

Find out more about the work of The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust by going to www.zacharygeddisbreakthesilencetrust.org or read the Geddis family blog at www.theoriginalsuperstar.com. The Trust can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.