Mayor presents cheque to COAST

A musical evening hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has helped to raise funds for a local older people’s support network.

A total of £500 was presented to Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST) – the Mayor’s chosen charity for the year.

The Limavady based organisation provides support for older people across the Borough, especially those who are vulnerable or isolated.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I am delighted to show my gratitude for COAST’s excellent work through this donation. The team provide much needed assistance to older people in our communities, making sure their voice is heard and working pro-actively to promote their overall health and well-being. I would like to thank all those who contributed towards this amount at the musical evening.”

To find out more about the work of COAST go to their Facebook page or telephone 028 7776 7860.