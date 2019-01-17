Mayor honours Community Rescue Service

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to the work of the Community Rescue Service at a recent civic reception.

Councillor Brenda Chivers hosted the event in Cloonavin on January 10.

The charity organisation provides a search and rescue response for missing persons, crisis and suicide intervention, rural and urban search, water rescue, community support and education.

The organisation is completely voluntarily led and responds to alerts 24/7.

The Mayor Councillor Chivers said: “The commitment and effort shown by our local Community Rescue Volunteers is truly inspiring. As a coastal community with large rural areas, the Causeway Coast and Glens is fortunate to have a service like this available when an emergency situation arises. This unique initiative makes a positive difference throughout the area and showcases volunteering at its best.

“Together with our other emergency services these volunteers help to ensure the Causeway Coast and Glens is a safe place for everyone.”

Alongside its search and rescue function, the Community Rescue Service also operates a ‘blood bike’ initiative which provides voluntary assistance to the health service and takes vital supplies, including baby milk, to those in need.

In the coming year, the valued work of the volunteers will be featured on a new BBC series ‘The Search’. This factual programme explores the impact on families when a loved one goes missing.

To find out more about the Community Rescue Service go to www.communityrescue.org or follow the group on social media.