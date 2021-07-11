Mayor congratulates recipients of Council’s Enterprise Fund

The entrepreneurs were invited to the event hosted by Councillor Richard Holmes which was also attended by special guest, Hope Macauley.

A previous recipient of the Enterprise Fund, Hope spoke about its impact on her highly successful fashion business which has gone on to receive international recognition.

She said: “The Enterprise Fund was very significant financial support at the right time for my new business as it allowed me to identify, attract and engage with new customers from all around the world. This in turn increased sales, heightened my profile and gave employment to local people. I am very grateful to be a recipient of The Enterprise Fund.”

The Mayor said: “We recognise that new businesses are the cornerstone of the local economy and that they are now facing even greater challenges on the path to sustained viability.

“Council’s Enterprise Fund has proven to be a hugely positive initiative and as Mayor I am very proud that we are helping to support innovative businesses as they set out to achieve further success.

“We look forward to seeing how they use the funding to expand and develop in the months ahead. They can also be assured that our support won’t stop here as Council also provides varied digital support avenues and mentoring programmes as their business journey continues.”

The Enterprise Fund is an annual grant initiative set up by Council to assist young businesses (less than two years old) to achieve the next step in their growth plan.

In 2021, the fund was shared by 15 different businesses: Admin Answers NI (Kilrea); Charlotte Smyth Art (Limavady); Copperlane (Coleraine); Customised Prints & Embroidery (Ballykelly); Fairhead Furniture (Ballycastle); Hass Crafts (Dungiven); Karen Crudden Physio (Greysteel); OBG Fabrications Ltd. (Coleraine); Olivia’s Haven (Coleraine); Powered EVNI (Portstewart); Steel Yard Café (Ballymoney); The Old Bushmills Barn (Bushmills); The Hay Loft (Stranocum); Premium Clean NI (Dungiven); White River Charters Ltd. (Coleraine).

1. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes and Council’s Director of Leisure and Development with recipients of this year’s Enterprise Fund Maria McLaughlin and Roisin Mateer of Admin Answers NI, Kilrea Buy photo

2. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes with recipients of this year’s Enterprise Fund, Ian McKnight and Fiona Bryant of White River Charters Ltd, Coleraine Buy photo

3. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes with recipients of this year’s Enterprise Fund William and Emily Davidson of Steel Yard Café, Ballymoney Buy photo

4. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes with recipient of this year’s Enterprise Fund Michael O’Kane from Premium Clean NI, Dungiven Buy photo