Mayor celebrates 125 years of Girls Brigade

The Girls Brigade has marked its 125th anniversary with a new flowerbed in Ballymoney. It was recently unveiled with help from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers. The Girls Brigade was formed in Dublin in 1893 and since then its membership has continued to grow.

Offering her congratulations to the organisation, the Mayor said: “The Girls Brigade is very active within the Causeway Coast and Glens area and it provides important opportunities for girls which encourage skill development, friendships and a positive outlook on life. It plays a hugely important role in the lives of our young people and I would like to offer my good wishes to everyone involved.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Carolyn Pauley from The Girls Brigade at the new flowerbed in Ballymoney which marks 125 years of the organisation.

