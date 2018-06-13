Marines are back for Rhythm of Bann

The Rhythm of the Bann returns to Coleraine on Saturday, June 23, featuring a headline performance by the world-renowned Band of the Royal Marines.

The free festival takes place from 5pm when the Diamond area will be transformed with a spectacular programme of live music and dance hosted by local personality Brian Moore. The event will open with a rousing performance from singing sensations the Leading Ladies Trio promising a mixed repertoire of musical sounds including jazz, swing, the 1950s and modern chart hits.

The line-up also features Forces Sweetheart Kirsten Orsborn with her distinctive vintage and retro style. Loughguile School of Irish Dance, winners of the World Folk Dance Championships, promise a spell-binding performance complete with inspiring Celtic sounds while Causeway Traditional Band will entertain with their brilliant foot-tapping selection of music. The evening will come to a spectacular close with the Band of the Royal Marines.